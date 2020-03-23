How Bollywood actors are falling back on technology to catch up, amid lock down in Mumbai

Kunal Kemmu is catching up on a long list of movies that he has missed. The actor, who was shooting for the web series, Abhay 2, says, "I have started doing yoga and clubbing it with my workout at home. It's also best to use this time for self-introspection."

Kemmu adds that it is also an opportunity to spend time with wife Soha and daughter Inaaya Naumi.

Katrina, Varun, Arjun bond over video call

Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted this screenshot of a video call she had with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew. "Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram. Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: "I love that you have full network." Varun wrote: "Farmville."

Pouts and more!

View this post on Instagram I just love French... fries ðâ¤ï¸ð A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 21, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a gorgeous selfie of hers. Of course, with a pout! She captioned it, "I just love French... fries", while netizens said "And we love you".

