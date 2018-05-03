'How can I stop my girlfriend from meeting her ex?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



How can I convince my girlfriend to stop meeting her ex-boyfriend? She says they are still friends, but I am not comfortable with the idea at the moment.

Are you saying she isn't entitled to be friends with someone just because she had a relationship with that person? She's with you, not him, so what exactly are you so insecure about?'

There is something very strange about a request made by my boyfriend a couple of days ago. He has to travel to another city with a colleague, for a few days, and has asked me not to contact him during that period because he says he won't know whether or not he will be able to respond. He has some meetings with people during which he says he can't be disturbed. The thing is, I found out through someone else in his office that his travelling companion is a woman who is just a year older than he is. I don't know if she's pretty or whether she's single, but I find this whole thing very suspicious. Should I call him during the trip just to check on whether he's cheating on me? Am I reading too much into this request?

This boils down to trust more than anything else. Do you have any reason to suspect your boyfriend? Does his request seem strange because he hasn't given you reasons that make sense to you? Have you told him how you feel and asked him to clarify why you can't reach him after these meetings are done? If the two of you can convince each other of why this seems unusual, but isn't, you shouldn't have a problem. This isn't about reading too much into anything either, because you can't help feeling the way you feel, so it is up to him to respond to your concern. You don't even know who this female colleague of his is, so don't jump the gun until you give him a chance to elaborate.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

