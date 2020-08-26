How can I stop us from breaking up?

I am a 26-year old professional and have been dating a girl who is two years younger. It has been a year and our connection was so strong that planned to get married in the future. She applied to a university in Canada and left last August. Our long-distance relationship is still great because we are loyal to each other. We have spoken about my shifting to Canada and working there because my sister and her husband live there too. The problem is my girlfriend has bipolar disorder which sometimes makes things difficult. We miss each other a lot and she cries often. The pandemic has made it impossible for me to move to Canada in the near future and she doesn't want to return to India because of her studies. How do I make things better and prevent our relationship from becoming toxic? What more can we do to stay together and fight this?

— Rajat

It seems as if the two of you are already doing a number of things right. If you both acknowledge her ailment and realise that it involves some amount of understanding and commitment, it will help you be more supportive even if her wishes seem unreasonable. You are both aware of how this pandemic has ruined the plans of millions the world over, so you will have to accept that the future isn't in either of your hands. I suggest you both try and come up with a tentative timeline of how you see things happen over the coming months. Try and work towards smaller milestones, with being together as your final goal. Small accomplishments can be easier to look forward to than the big picture, especially when things are out of your control. Communicating more will always help, of course, because it is only by telling each other how you really feel that you can find ways and means of making this bond stronger.

