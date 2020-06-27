How cops identified 27 hotspots in Malad East and intensified lockdown

At a time when the northern part of the city has started to show a decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh visited the Containment Zones (CZs) in Malad East and reviewed security deployment and arrangements made by the BMC. He further suggested that the civic body arranges for the stay of their staff working in local hospitals in the same area to eliminate the risk of further spread of the infection.

On his visit to areas like Appa Pada and Santosh Nagar, Singh appreciated the efforts of both the cops and the BMC workers in bringing down the numbers.

Speaking to mid-day, he said, "I visited some areas in the Containment Zones which had become hotspots at the beginning of this month, as the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased. Mumbai has more than 750 CZs of which 250 are in the northern suburbs. We had identified 27 hotspots in the area, which include Appa Pada and Santosh Nagar. When the cases started to increase, we implemented BMC's notification and locked down the hotspot areas till further order."

He further said, "All shops and markets were kept closed, except for those catering to essential services. Police patrolling was increased in the areas and action was taken against those found flouting rules. The BMC health department has also increased all its activities in the areas – organising fever camps, door-to-door checkups and screening of people. The result of this was that the suspected patients were detected at the right time due to which cases started to decrease."

The commissioner toured the area, spoke to the locals, encouraged the cops and volunteers to step up their work further and also appreciated the efforts made by the BMC in controlling the rising number of cases. He also suggested that if the BMC health staff working in the local hospitals were made to stay in the same area, then they would not have to travel. This would ensure that they do not come in contact with infected people.

When contacted, Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner (north region), said, "We will speak to the BMC officials concerned and the authorities of private hospitals and try and find a solution to this."

