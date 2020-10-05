'How dare he?' Maharashtra BJP leader tweets on cop manhandling Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helps a supporter who fell down, before being allowed to move with her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi towards the Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Pic/AFP

Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh on Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take ‘strict action’ against a policeman who held Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by her clothes at the Delhi-UP border on her way to Hathras.

Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders, including her brother Rahul Gandhi, was on her way to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of a woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

There were scuffles involving Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) police. During the incident, a helmet-wearing policeman held the Congress general secretary by her kurta while a crowd surrounded them.

#WATCH: Scuffle breaks out between Police and Congress workers at Delhi-Noida flyway. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also present. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/XpX7Xg3xIw — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Chitra Wagh's stand drew support from Congress leaders who claimed she had not forgotten her "sanskar" despite crossing over to the saffron fold last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Wagh said, “How dare a male police officer lay his hand on the clothes of a woman political leader! Police should always be mindful of their limits. Yogi Adityanath ji, who believes in the Indian culture, should take strict action against such police officials.”

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe lauded the BJP leader's stand. He said Wagh, who quit the NCP to join the BJP last year, has stuck to her "sanskar" despite changing her party.

Meanwhile, 24 hours after the incident, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued an apology to Priyanka Gandhi and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pictures and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media, drawing criticism for the state government and the police.

Many Congress leaders compared Priyanka's Hathras visit to Indira Gandhi's visit to Bihar's Belchi.

Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy compared Priyanka’s visit with Indira Gandhi to Belchi in July 1977.

Indira, who was in opposition at that time, arrived in Belchi village where 10 Dalits were massacred by upper-caste landlords. She travelled on a train, jeep, tractor and an elephant to reach the site. Following her visit, the Congress returned to power at the Centre in 1980.

