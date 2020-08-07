How Derek James Revolutionized The E-commerce Industry

In this digital age, the e-commerce industry is getting more and more cramped with claims by millions of entrepreneurs deeming themselves to be the sharpest one out there. But not all of these actually live up to the claim. However, Derek James does not only talk the talk, but he also walks it! Currently, he is the owner of two eight-figure e-commerce companies that are raking in around sixty million dollars a year.

And on top of that, he won Albany NY’s 40 under 40 award. Derek James is not just your average investor; he is a legitimate Amazon seller. He also owns his one Virtual Assistant company, VA Relief , he helps other established sellers by assigning qualified and knowledgeable Ecommerce VA’s that take off a huge chunk of their workload so that they can focus on growth. And in just a year, he has already scaled over $35 million on Amazon and other E-commerce channels using his program.

Derek’s success did not happen overnight. He spent years of trial and error before he was able to finally create a strategy around training Virtual Assistants. The first six ventures that he started failed. What drove him was his awareness of a looming sense of disconnection in the industry. VA Relief was specifically launched to bridge the gap between struggling employers and the skilled Virtual Assistants on his team. It caters to just about any e-commerce seller by providing high-quality full time remote employment. The purpose of VA Relief is to allow businesses to cut costs, delegate tasks, and make the process of running a business overall smoother.

Talking about his ambitions and goals in the future, Derek admitted that he wants to help the gaming company, Gamelancer which he is currently investing in to become a billion-dollar one!

