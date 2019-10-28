How did Kartik Aaryan feel after working with Amitabh Bachchan? The actor reveals

Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for an ad film together and Aaryan even shared his excitement on social media a few weeks ago. Now, in an interview with Filmfare, he spoke how the entire experience of the same was. He stated, "Yes of course. But it was my mother who was most excited. She was so happy that I was shooting with Mr Bachchan that she wanted to come on the set and meet him. But she couldn't make it. I took along a poster of Deewaar and requested him to autograph it. I have framed and kept it in my vanity van."

He added, "I was so happy to be in the same frame with him. It's a great deal for any actor. He's a living legend. He's one actor, who has inspired several generations. When I was shooting with him, I just kept observing him. I didn't go to my van even for a second. Hopefully, I will get a chance to work with him again."

On the work front, both the actors are extremely busy and will be seen in multiple films next year. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan first, he has films like Chehre, releasing on February 21, 2020, Jhund, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo, releasing on April 24, 2020, coming up. As far as Aaryan is concerned, he'll be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which comes out on December 6, 2019, Imtiaz Ali's romance with Sara Ali Khan, slated to release on February 14, 2020, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Dostana 2 and last but not the least, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is scheduled for a July 31, 2020 release.

