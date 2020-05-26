How did Salim Khan spend his time at home on Eid without Salman Khan? The veteran writer opens up

It has been two months since the lockdown began due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Also, it was the festival of Eid yesterday on May 25. He may not have had a film but Salman Khan gave his fans a big surprise in the form of a new song called Bhai Bhai that turned out to be a perfect Eidi for all his fans. And now, his father and veteran writer Salim Khan has opened up on spending time without his son and his take on the lockdown.

In an interview with Times of India, he first spoke about the lockdown. He said, "It has been going like this from over last two months. I am used to it now." Speaking on bringing the festival of Eid and how he celebrated it, he said, "I followed my regular routine. I woke up early and went out for my morning walk. I came back and did things that I do on a normal day."

And when asked about Salman Khan, this is what he had to say, "He has been spending a lot of time there (His farmhouse). I just spoke with him today (May 25) on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls."

On the work front, Khan has a lot of films lined-up and the first biggie that his fans are waiting for is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to release this year on the occasion of Eid, May 22 to be precise. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali slated to release on Eid 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news