How do I ask her if she is a virgin?

My parents have arranged a marriage for me, and I am nervous because I don't know if my wife to be is a virgin or not. I am a virgin and was always very sure I would marry a virgin. I can't ask my parents this because they won't even assume my fiancé isn't a virgin, but I would like to find out and don't know how. Should I just ask her? If the question offends her and she ends this, my parents will be heartbroken. What do I do?

This is someone you are going to spend the rest of your life with. if the question of virginity is as important as you say it is, doesn't it make sense to talk to her about it before the marriage rather than after? If she ends the relationship based on the question, your parents may be upset, but they aren't the ones who have to live with her. Your future depends upon your ability to be honest with whoever you are going to marry. Your fiancé deserves this honesty too because it sets the tone for the rest of your lives. If there is anything on your mind, and you need answers, I would suggest you put aside your parents' feelings for a while, and just ask.

I work very hard and constantly hand over my salary to support my family, but it is taking a toll on me because they now take my contributions for granted. Should I feel guilty because I don't want to help them with money anymore?

Your family may always take you for granted, and not just in terms of the financial support you offer. Families evolve though, and relationships can break if problems aren't addressed at early stages. Why not tell them how you feel, and explain what aspect of their behaviour bothers you? They may simply not have an inkling about the resentment you feel, so you owe it to them to come clean and share your side of the story.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news