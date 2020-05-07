How do I ask him on another date?

I went on a date with a great guy two weeks ago and have been waiting for him to send me a message asking me out. I wanted to ask him the next morning but thought that would make me seem desperate. Now I am concerned because I don't know if he isn't interested. My friends think I should still wait, but I am afraid that if I do, he may go out with someone else. Maybe he isn't messaging because he is waiting for me to reach out first. I don't know if I am over-thinking this, but it is making me nervous. I really like him a lot. What should I do?

If neither of you breaks this stalemate, neither of you will know whether or not there is a future here. If you want to find out, send him a message. Your friends may have an opinion, and so may this guy, but all that matters is how you feel. If you want to know what he thinks, ask him out. Being nervous doesn't solve anything.

My friend and I had sex after we both got drunk at a party. We haven't done it since, and laughed it off the next day, but I am beginning to think she now has feelings for me. She won't say anything, but she gave me a few hints that made me think she wants to either have sex again or consider getting into a relationship. I don't know how I feel about this because I just got out of a bad relationship a few months ago. What do you suggest I do?

If this is a close friend, why can't you both address the elephant in the room and talk about that night? If she has something to say, why not initiate that conversation instead of assuming she is hinting at something? Talk about where you currently stand, what you are or aren't looking for, and see if she has a counter. Being honest always makes friendships stronger.

