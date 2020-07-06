How do I cope with my disastrous life?

I have been married for 21 years. My wife is 43 and we have a 21-year old daughter and 15-year old son. My wife was employed from 2006 until 2019 and though her earnings were good, she didn't disclose her salary or contribute to our family. She had a live-in relationship with her boss too and enjoyed international trips because of him. In November 2018, my daughter ran away with her boyfriend with whom she had been in a relationship for a long time. She married him later. In January 2019, my wife called her father and left with him, my son, and all her belongings. She supposedly moved into a flat with her boss. In March 2019, my daughter disclosed information about my wife and showed me WhatsApp texts and videos that proved her adultery. I had been completely kept in the dark until that point. I filed a case in the family court in April 2019 and she filed one too because her boss was involved. The case is pending in court, and she is now demanding my flat and a large amount as compensation. All I am left with is my mother who is 75 years old, and a tarnished image in society. What do you suggest I do?

— Niraj A

To be honest, I have no idea what I can say to make you feel better, given that everything you have described is being dealt with in court. I understand how frustrating this can be, given the speed at which our legal system works, but I can only hope that you will get justice of some sort eventually. People get divorced all the time and manage to move on with their lives. I urge you to speak to a professional therapist to try and manage your mental health better, because a sound mind alone will help you cope with this sorry situation.

