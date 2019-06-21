How do I deal with bullies at work?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How do I deal with bullies at my office? There are three of them who go out of their way to make me miserable, often in public when we are in a conference room together. I have tried to be nice; I smile at them and help whenever I can, but nothing changes their attitude towards me. I am considering quitting, which is unfair because I have a great future here, but I don't have a choice. Please help me.

Adults can deal with bullies in much the same way children do — by speaking to a supervisor. Harassment in any form is intolerable and should not be allowed by any human resources department because there is no place for it at the workplace. You have the option of standing up to them, of course, but that is always easier said than done because cowards hunt in packs and this shouldn't be your battle when your priorities at work are obviously different from theirs. If quitting will harm your future, why allow these colleagues to get away with affecting your career? Speak to others at the office, ask them for advice, and do whatever it takes to put yourself first. To let bullies win only empowers them to hurt other people, so I suggest you ask for help and do whatever you need to do in order end this harassment. Do it for yourself as well as for everyone else at your office.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@ mid-day.com

