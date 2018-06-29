'How do I find someone who cares about pets?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I want a boyfriend who cares about pets as much as I do. How do I find someone like this? My friends don’t know anyone who loves animals as much as I do.

I have no idea. Put up a message on Facebook or hang around stores that sell pet food. It’s 2018.

My boyfriend doesn’t do much in this relationship. He lets me plan everything, including what movies we are going to watch and which restaurants we are going to eat at, and simply sits back and agrees with whatever I am saying. It’s not as if we have arguments, because he has no disagreements with anything I say. I know I shouldn’t have a problem with this, because a lot of people would be very happy to be in my shoes, but I do have a problem because it sometimes feels as if he doesn’t have a mind of his own. I don’t want to sound rude, but it’s as if he doesn’t want to think for himself and is happy with someone else making all the decisions for him. Is this the kind of person I should spend the rest of my life with? I would rather be with someone who knows what he wants. Am I wrong to think this way?

This really is more about your personality than his. He is happy to take a backseat and give you complete control, while you would prefer it if he took a stand every once in a while. In some relationships, the exact opposite holds true. This isn’t about him not having a mind of his own, because he wilfully chooses to sit back and allow you to make these decisions. If it bothers you, why haven’t you asked him to plan a date on his own? Don’t allow something so inconsequential to turn into a major issue, because it can derail the future of your relationship. He needs to recognise and acknowledge this, too, so tell him about it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

