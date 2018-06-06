How do I find the reason for his strange behaviour?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My colleague at work pretends to be my friend all the time, but always says nasty things about me behind my back. I found this out from a few other people at the office, but there's nothing I can do about it. My boyfriend recently called me at work and happened to get her on the line, and I am worried that she may have said something about me to him because his behaviour towards me has changed lately. How do I find out whether she is to blame for this? I want to stop speaking to her entirely, but can't avoid it because we work on a lot of projects together. What do I do about this?

Your colleagues are not necessarily your friends, so you may consider the need to separate work from life if you want to stay sane. As for your boyfriend, what makes you think a complete stranger has the power to influence his behaviour towards you on the basis of one phone call? Have you considered the possibility that he may be upset about something else or reacting to something completely unrelated to this? Have you asked him about it and pointed out why you feel as if things are different? It may be easy to blame your colleague, but this is between you and your boyfriend alone. If someone can change the way he feels about you with a short call, you need to worry about the kind of relationship you have.

When is it okay to ask for someone's hand in marriage? My girlfriend and I have been together for a few months, but I feel as if she is the one.

There is no manual on the right time frame, but this is something two people arrive at together, when they both feel as if they are on the same page. Does she feel as strongly about you? Is there any reason why you feel the need to rush into the next stage of this relationship?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

