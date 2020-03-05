How do I fix things with my mother-in-law?

I have a very toxic relationship with my mother-in-law and some of her close relatives. They have always been nasty to me since I married into their family, for reasons that are still not clear to me. I have tried my best to fix things repeatedly, but nothing has made a difference. My husband is aware of how things stand between us, but he doesn't step in because he says it puts him in an awkward situation. I don't want to bring a child into that toxic place. What do I do?

You don't have to do anything you don't want to, because you have been an adult about this, and your husband's relatives have not. Your husband should step in, of course, because this does involve him directly. His refusal to do anything to simply avoid any potential awkwardness is a short-sighted approach. If nothing makes a difference, you are under no obligation to spend time with anyone who doesn't treat you with the respect you deserve, and your husband needs to acknowledge that. As for bringing a child into this equation, the parents alone have a right to take that call.

My boyfriend doesn't listen to me at all. He is a kind and caring person, but I get the feeling he doesn't take anything I say seriously, and it is very frustrating. How can I get him to change this awful behaviour? It is insulting, but he doesn't even know he is doing it.

If he isn't aware of it, he isn't acknowledging your feelings. This isn't a sign of mutual respect, so you need to call him out on it. Being loving and caring is great, but successful relationships are based upon mutual respect and an ability to listen and learn from each other. If he doesn't get that, this isn't something that will last for much longer. Try explaining that to him, so he realises how serious this is and does whatever he needs to do before things get any worse.

