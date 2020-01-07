'How do I get her to like me more?'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I am a 24-year old guy. There is a girl I have been seeing for quite a while now. I used to know her when we were kids, but had no feelings for her then, and we never spoke or knew much about each other at the time. We met again when we were in college, which is when it sparked something inside me. I was never serious about any relationship until I met her earlier this year. When I left college, while she was in her third year, I proposed. This happened after meeting her for 17 or 18 days. She suggested we get to know each other better before deciding, and I agreed. It has been 3 months now, and I think we are very close and understand each other. We know each other's parents, but she still doesn't call me her boyfriend and says we are still friends. Her problem is I don't have a job, so she wants me to focus on that before we can make this official. She stays with me most of the time, and we also kiss. I am working on getting a job. What do you think I should do to win her over and get her to like me more?

— Kaunish R

It's obvious that she likes you already, because she wouldn't spend time with you if she didn't. It's also obvious that she wants to take this seriously because she has told you specifically what you need to do before she makes this official. She comes across as someone with her head firmly on her shoulders, which is a great sign because it means she knows exactly what she wants. She has already told you what she would like you to focus on, and her suggestion makes perfect sense given that you're done with college and need to work on your career. I suggest you simply stick to her suggestions and everything will work out just fine for you both. Don't worry about her liking you more.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

