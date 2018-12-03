How do I get her to spend more time with me?

dr-love

I would like her to meet me more often, but this rarely happens because of her tight schedule

What can I do to make my girlfriend spend more time with me? She only has weekends free, which is sad. I would like her to meet me more often, but this rarely happens because of her tight schedule.

She's an adult who probably understands time management and has her priorities in order. If you would like to spend more time with her, why not ask and allow her to decide whether or not this is possible? You may be free when she is not, but relationships involve a bit of give and take, so talk about it.

I have a problem. I am currently in a relationship after my last one failed and hurt me badly. I recently met a guy online, who said he loved me and seemed serious about me. At first, I was serious too but, just three days later, I lost all interest in him. I don't understand why. I have done the same thing in a past relationship and am scared about why this keeps happening. When I don't have a boyfriend, I am always worried and now that I have one, I can't love him. Why is this happening to me? — Kristie M

There isn't anything wrong with you. If you aren't interested in someone, you aren't interested. Our feelings for people fluctuate and just because you don't like someone three days later doesn’t mean you need to panic. I do suggest you try and evaluate why you feel the way you do though. Is the need for companionship compelling you to jump into relationships you don’t really want? Are you taking the time to get to know someone before committing to something? Are you giving yourself space to understand another person’s likes and dislikes? These are important questions to ask yourself because relationships take time to develop and you need to recognise that. If something isn’t working out, why not give yourself a break and introspect on why your interest is flagging instead of worrying about your next relationship?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates