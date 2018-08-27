How do I get out of the 'friend zone'?

dr-love

I have had a crush on my friend since the first year of college. I told her how I felt and she rejected me. We are now in our third year and I still love her. I have done everything to make her happy and she is now a very close friend, but I asked her again, and her answer was the same. She says she has no feelings for me. How can I get out of this 'friend zone'?

— Tejas G

If her answer hasn't changed in three years, it's obvious that she would like you in her life as a friend, not a boyfriend. If three years haven't convinced her to change the way she feels about you, do you want to spend another three trying to make this happen? You may simply have to accept her as a friend, unless you don't want her in your life in any other way. Think about that for a while.

My boyfriend and I come from different religious backgrounds. We love each other a lot and he is ready to accept who I am, along with my beliefs. His family also accepts our relationship, but my family has always been completely against it. I love my family, and can't go against their wishes. What can I do to convince them?

— Tejal P

Convincing parents to ignore things like caste, religion and class is like pulling teeth because of how millions of us have been raised. It is only individuals who can choose to rise above these petty considerations, because society only facilitates more divisions. I suggest you ask yourself how important this relationship is to you, what you and your boyfriend are prepared to put up with, and whether you can manage without his presence in your life in the event of your parents refusing to grant you permission. Base your decision on these answers, and after you have given your boyfriend an opportunity to think about these things, too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

