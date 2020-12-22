How do I get out of this tricky situation?

My best friend and I have been sharing intimate photographs of each other, because he likes the idea. I am okay with it but don't know if this is a healthy habit because it may eventually change the way we interact with each other. I was happy to go along with it a few times, but this is starting to make me a little uncomfortable and I don't know how to get him to stop. He is becoming more demanding and I am now afraid that backing out or asking him to stop will lead to some kind of argument. What should I do?

Your body is yours alone, and how you choose to share photographs of it is your prerogative. You probably understand the risks of sharing anything online, but this is more a matter of what you are comfortable with. If this person is your best friend, as you claim, he shouldn't be allowed to coerce you into doing anything you don't want to do. If your friendship won't survive an argument based on you refusing to do what he wants, this isn't a friendship worth saving. Don't let the fear of losing someone force you to do things you don't want to do. People in your life should want to be with you for who you are, not for what you can do for them. Tell him why this makes you uncomfortable. If he doesn't respect your decision, he isn't the friend you think he is.

A few weeks ago, a colleague of mine and I kissed at an offsite. We almost had sex too, but didn't because he backed out. Now, he doesn't speak to me at work. When I asked him why, he said I took advantage of him which isn't true. This makes me feel awful. How do I resolve it?

Ask him out, present your side of the story, and explain why you think it was consensual. Apologise if you think you were wrong. There isn't much else you can do.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

