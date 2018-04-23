'How do I get over a girl I met on a matrimonial site?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am 31 years old and have been using matrimonial sites for the past three years. Not too long ago, I came across a girl's profile put up by her father and instantly took a liking to her. She is beautiful, simple, from my native district and the same caste. I didn't contact her because I am bald and insecure about my looks, and she said she was looking for a handsome guy. I put aside the profile and moved on. Six months ago, I received an intimation of interest from her. I discussed it with my mother, who advised me against responding because of issues that prevent us from visiting my home town and because our horoscopes don't match. So, with a heavy heart, I declined. A couple of days later, after discussing this with a close friend, I sent her a mail apologising, and tried to contact her father via WhatsApp. There was no response. Finally, one day, she declined my message. I know this is stupid, but I am unable to get over her. I think I lost a great opportunity when she reached out to me. How do I deal with this?

— KK

You can't really deal with this because the girl and her father have both decided not to engage with you. If they aren't interested in your profile, you simply have to move on. You have no way of convincing either of them to give you a second look because, on the basis of what you say, they already did. As for losing a great opportunity, you chose to do that of your own accord, by basing your decision on a horoscope. You will simply have to live with that. I suggest you try and look beyond things that ought not to matter the next time you find someone you like on a matrimonial site, because this isn't a market. Concentrate on the bigger picture and you may, with a bit of luck, find happiness along the way.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

