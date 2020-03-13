How do I know what's on her mind?

I don't know what to make of a girl I met using a dating app. We went out a few times and had a great time. She said she wanted to see me again, then ignored me for a month before sending me a message asking for a date. When I asked her why it took her so long, she said she was busy on other dates. I don't know what to make of that information. Is she into me or just into going out with different people every week? Should I just avoid meeting her?

She hasn't said anything about this being exclusive, so it's not as if she has been breaking any promises. Why is this a problem if neither of you have had a conversation about being in a relationship? If you aren't sure about what she wants, maybe it's because she doesn't know yet either. Whether or not you can handle this period of indecisiveness depends entirely upon how much you want this to work. If you aren't comfortable with the idea of her dating other people, you are under no obligation to see her again. If you would rather give her time and space to figure out what she wants, that is your prerogative too. If she is into you, she will let you know, provided you tell her what your expectations are.

My husband doesn't like what I recently did to my hair and has been acting very childish about it. He doesn't like being with me when I do something he doesn't like, which I think is ridiculous because I make no such demands on him. I don't want to start a fight about this, but I feel as if I have to put my foot down. Should I?

You should, if only to make it very clear that decisions related to you, your body, or your personal space are your call entirely. He needs to respect those choices, because that mutual acceptance is a sign of a relationship that works.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

