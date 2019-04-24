How do I make his birthday special?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I want to celebrate my boyfriend's birthday in the most unforgettable way. Do you have any suggestions on what I can do to make this happen? I love him a lot and have been saving a lot of money for months to make sure it's a day he will remember. I don't want to throw a surprise party or something, but I want to make a gesture that shows him how much I appreciate him. What should I do?

You seem to have confused this for an event planning column. On a lighter note, it's great that you want to show how much you care, but there really isn't anyone more qualified than you to make this happen. I say this assuming you know your boyfriend's likes and dislikes, and are in a better position to gauge what kind of gestures will matter to him more than others. Some people like expensive gifts, for example, while others prefer public displays of affection instead. It's hard for me to come up with ideas without knowing anything about him, because people have different ideas of what a great birthday is like. Ask his friends and family for recommendations if you can't think of something on your own.

My boyfriend and I broke up after a year of being together because he was extremely violent. We had a lot of fights while we were together and our relationship wasn't working out. The thing is, he bought me a ring during the time we were together, and now says he would like it back. It was an anniversary gift but I paid for half of it because he didn't have enough money at the time. Should I just hand it over? Isn't that unfair?

Why can't you hand it over after asking him to pay you half? If he refuses, why not suggest selling the ring and splitting the proceeds? Also, consider if it's worth forgetting what you paid, if it means getting him out of your life forever.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

