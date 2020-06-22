'How do I start talking to her again?'

I was friends with a girl for over 4 years, but suddenly stopped talking to her. It has been over 5 years since this happened, and we haven't had a conversation since. I think it's because she thinks I have an attitude, but I am just shy. I want to impress her and begin speaking to her again. Please help.

— Shubham P

I'm not sure what you need help with, given that you already seem to know what the problem is. If neither of you has felt the need to reach out and communicate in half a decade, it's obvious that this isn't as important to her as it seems to be for you. If it is important for you, and you believe she thinks you have an attitude, have you done anything to change her view? Being shy is a valid excuse for a while, but it stops being one when you refuse to make any attempt to remedy this situation. If you want to be friends with her again, you simply have to reach out. Trying to impress her in any other way is pointless, given that neither of you has a clue about how the other is really doing.

My boyfriend is very sweet to me, but nasty to other women. I don't know if he will stop being sweet to me if we are no longer in a relationship. How do I find out what he is really like?

You already know what he is really like, if he doesn't extend the same courtesy and respect to others that he does to you. If you don't like the way he behaves, you should call him out on it because it really isn't okay to be nasty to anyone for no apparent reason. Why be with someone just because he is nice to you alone? Do any of those other people deserve to be treated badly just because he isn't in a relationship with any of them? I suggest you try and answer that question.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

