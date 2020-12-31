How do I tell bestie I dislike him now?

My best friend and I have been together since school, but we have changed a lot over the past decade. We are now in our mid-30s and I don't think I can get along with him anymore because our views, interests, and outlook on life are different. He doesn't see it this way at all, so I can't avoid him because he makes an effort to meet me assuming I want to see him too. I am starting to genuinely dislike him though, and don't see us being friends for long. How do I break this to him without hurting his feelings?

I'm afraid it's going to be impossible to not hurt his feelings, seeing how the two of you see this friendship so differently. You owe it to him to be honest, given how long you have known each other, and the longer you avoid this conversation, the harder it is going to be for you to maintain this façade. It may also make sense to discuss this with your friend to get a sense of how and why things have changed between you two as much as they have. If neither of you feels this can be salvaged, it may be better to end things before resentment or anger set in.

Should I tell my friend that I have feelings for her even though she has a boyfriend? I think we could be a lot better together because he doesn't treat her the way I would. I am only afraid of how she may react because she doesn't have any inkling about how I feel. Should I keep this to myself and hope her relationship with him ends before talking about it?

A lot of this depends upon the nature of your friendship and how comfortable the two of you are with each other. It's a question of finding the right time, which may or may not arrive. Also, you have to assume she knows who is right for her even if you think she doesn't.

