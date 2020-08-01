How do I tell her I'm crazy about her?

I have always been an anxious kind of person, and this has caused me a lot of problems in the past, but it is now affecting me in a way that may change my life drastically. I have been madly in love with someone for years and can't find the courage to simply ask her out. We have known each other for a long time, and I can see her go out with several guys. It is only a matter of time before she finds someone and gets into a relationship with him and I don't know how I will be able to handle that. How can I face my fears and just tell her how I feel?

Anxiety is a real problem that can have a dramatic impact on all aspects of your life. I can't say something inane like 'find the strength within you' because we both know it's easier said than done. If you can't communicate directly, why not try an indirect approach like a letter? Talk about how you feel and why you are afraid to speak out. Understand that the possibility of her rejecting you is also real but know that doing this will make it easier for you to know that you tried. Also, I would recommend you speak with a therapist and find a more permanent solution to dealing with your problem. It is not insurmountable.

My boyfriend caught me kissing a common friend on the cheek at a party and thinks I have been cheating on him. I would never do that, and I kiss close friends all the time. I have tried to convince him, but he refuses to accept anything I say. I am afraid our relationship won't last much longer and don't know what I can do. Please help.

It doesn't seem as if your boyfriend trusts you, which makes it hard for your relationship to survive, let alone evolve. Without that trust, there is not much either of you can do to save this.

