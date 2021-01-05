How do I tell him he is not flawless?

My boyfriend is one of the most narcissistic people I have ever met. This hasn't affected our relationship so far, because he is kind and loving towards me, but it makes it impossible for me to be critical about anything he does. He seems to think he is the best at everything and doesn't even consider that his approach may be wrong. How do I respond to him? We don't fight, but I want to be able to tell him that he isn't exactly God's gift to the planet.

Narcissists will always find it difficult to hold a mirror to their own actions. You're wrong about it not affecting your relationship though, because there may come a time where his inability to accept an error may lead to resentment or something you can't accept. Criticism is extremely important in a relationship because it allows us to grow, change, and evolve as human beings. You may be happy with each other, but you have to ask yourselves where this is going and how you see the future together. Talk to him about his narcissism, why it bothers you, and why you think it affects what you have. Make him understand why this has the potential to alter things between you two.

I made a huge mistake by agreeing to marry someone and don't know what to do. She has begun planning a wedding and our parents have begun discussions about venues, catering, and where we should buy a house. I am very worried because I don't think this relationship will last. How do I get out of it without hurting everyone involved?

Would you rather hurt them after the wedding? To end something is always painful, irrespective of when it happens. You have to live with this person for the rest of your life though, not your parents. Think of how this will affect them later. Also, think of what it means for you and your partner, if you begin this journey together based upon a lie.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news