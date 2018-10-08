How do I tell him I can't always use his advice?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

What can I do to convince my boyfriend that his advice doesn't always work for me?

Are you obligated to follow his advice all the time? Another point of view can help, but the decision to do what you think is best for you will always be your own, unless you choose to forego that right. You should just tell him how you feel.

My father wants me to meet boys he thinks I should consider marrying, but all the ones he picks are looking for homely girls who will do nothing but take care of their families. He doesn't understand that I have plans for my future that don't necessarily involve being a housewife. He thinks he has supported me enough and that I need to move on and get married, just so he can think of his duties as fulfilled. I see where he's coming from, and I understand that he loves me a lot, but I am also struggling to get him to see my point of view. This has started to ruin our relationship, which was always very close before this began. What can I do to fix it?

This is someone who cares about you, obviously, and the fact that you have both been close helps, because it means you already have established a relationship that allows for communication. It is sometimes as difficult for children to understand their parents as it is the other way around, so this isn't something that should bother you as much as it does. Being honest about your wishes is the best approach, along with acknowledging that you get why your father wants you to marry. You must both try and understand where the other is coming from. Only then can you arrive at a compromise that will either give you more time or change the way he is approaching your marriage.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

