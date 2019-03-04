How do I tell mum about my partner?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

There are a few things I would like to talk to my mother about, concerning my boyfriend, but I am afraid because she may insist that I break up with him. I just want her to listen to me and give me advice on how to deal with these issues, because I think I am old enough to make up my own mind. What is the best way to tell her all this?

I'm not sure I understand what the problem is. She is your mother and has your best interests at heart. Tell her exactly what you mean and trust in her ability to give you the advice as well as the space you need.

I have a friend who I get along with very well. He and I have been fairly close for a few years now, but I don't feel anything other than friendship for him. The problem is, he has begun to have feelings for me. He has dropped some broad hints about this a few times and I haven't reacted, but it is now becoming obvious and he is a little overwhelming because he wants to discuss relationships all the time. It is harder for me to meet him the way we used to, because this romantic thing has begun to creep in. I don't want things to get awkward between us, but am afraid it will if I don't ask him to stop. How do I go about it?

The longer you put it off, the harder it will be for him to deal with this. He is being overwhelming and obtuse about this because a lot of men seem to struggle with very basic ideas of rejection. I suggest you tell him that his hints have been received and that you have no intention of getting into a relationship with him. Talk about your friendship too, and how you would like it to stay the way it is. After that, it's up to his ability to behave like an adult about it and let you be.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

