How do I tell my family to back off?

My girlfriend and I have been living together for a year now, after four years of dating. My family doesn't accept it, because they have problems with our decision to not marry. Neither my girlfriend nor I want to at the moment, and we like our current arrangement. My family blames her for this, even though this was a decision we made together. They harass her about it, and I don't know how to get them to back off. What should I do?

Your parents may never see eye to eye with any decision you make, because they believe they know what is right for you. You have the right to follow your own path though, because you are an adult and are legally within your rights to do what you think works best for you. If they harass your girlfriend, you have to stand up for her. If they refuse to back down, you have the option of limiting interaction between your girlfriend and your family. Keep in mind that anything upsetting the status quo always calls for a period of adjustment. You can simply keep a low profile until they come around to your way of thinking. If they start to accept that your girlfriend is an integral and non-negotiable part of your life, they will accept her in their own way, in their own time. All you can do is be patient until that happens.

My boyfriend lied to me about getting a job abroad just because he wanted us to have sex. I feel extremely angry because he manipulated me. The sex was consensual, because I wanted to sleep with him, but I feel as if he could have been honest with me instead of using this cheap tactic. Should I break up with him?

Trust and honesty are pillars on which any strong relationship rests. If you believe he has failed you on both fronts, you have the right to do what is in your best interests.

