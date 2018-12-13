How do I tell my girlfriend it's not working out?

dr-love

What is the best way to convince someone that a relationship isn't working out? My girlfriend isn't getting the message.

What is the best way to convince someone that a relationship isn't working out? My girlfriend isn't getting the message.

I'm not sure I understand. Are you actually speaking to her and telling her it's not working out, or assuming she will arrive at that decision just because you have? This isn't about giving someone clues. If it isn't working out, the clearer you are, the better.

I have been married for four years and have been miserable since the day of our wedding. It was an arranged marriage and I had no choice at the time. My husband doesn't care about me at all and never has. He barely speaks to me, hasn't had sex with me in over three years and pretty much leaves me to do whatever I want without really interacting with me. He agreed to the marriage only because his parents insisted and is more obsessed with work than ever thinking about a family life. We will never have children and I don't want any with him either. He will never divorce me because his parents are still alive and won't let him. My life is a living hell and I don't want to continue living like this but can't find a way out until he agrees to divorce me. I have recently begun chatting with a colleague and have developed feelings for him. He wants me to get a divorce too and says we can be together if that happens. What should I do?

I suppose the right thing to do under the circumstances is speak to a lawyer. I can't really suggest anything else because you are very clear about not wanting to be in this marriage. Only a lawyer can evaluate your legal options. As an adult, you are well within your rights to decide whether you want to be married or not. As for your colleague, how that relationship develops also depends upon the legality of your situation, so speak to a professional as soon as possible.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates