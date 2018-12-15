How do we save our long-distance relationship?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a long-distance relationship for two years now. My boyfriend moved to the Middle East for a job, but we decided to try and make things work despite this because we were in love. Things were great for the first year. We chatted regularly, were very affectionate towards each other, and being in different countries didn't really seem to make much of a difference. Things started to change after that though. He didn't visit me even after he had promised to, saying he wasn't getting leave from work. After that, we started to chat a lot less than we used to, and even our calls were shorter because it started to feel as if we had little to say. I know he still loves me, and I love him too, so this doesn't make any sense. What can I do to save this relationship? Should I end it? He hasn't said anything about breaking up, but we both know this is not what our relationship used to be like.

If the two of you still care about each other, ending it is an easy way out that justifies not wanting to try and save what you have. Long-distance relationships are always challenging, because you don't have the luxury of sitting in the same space together and trying to sort things out. This requires more effort on your part as well as his, starting with trying to find a time in which to communicate more, talking about why you don't speak as much as you used to, and trying to figure out what you can both do to get over this rough patch. This is a rough patch, and it can happen to people living in the same city too. If he can't visit you, there is always a possibility of you trying to visit him, which you haven't mentioned. At the very least, it makes sense to try and work towards actually meeting again at some point, so you can both work towards that moment.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

