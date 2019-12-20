How does Deepika Padukone balance her professional and personal life? The actress reveals
Just like all the other actresses, Deepika Padukone was also asked about the art of balancing professional and personal life and she replied like a boss!
Every time a Bollywood actress ties the knot, she knows she will be asked a question about balancing her personal and professional life. It was also asked to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and the latest actress to join the list is Deepika Padukone.
At an event recently, she was asked this question and she handled it gracefully and answered it like a boss. She said her married life is very similar to all the other people. It's very crucial to respect one another, spend quality time with each other and family members. She also stated why it's also very important to understand each other's professional demands.
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
#DeepikaPadukone speaks up on balancing her career as well as her personal life #instadaily #manavmanglani
This is one answer that should be heard by one and all. Padukone and Singh tied the knot in November last year and it was one of the grandest events of 2018. They both have worked in three films so far and are all set to unite for their fourth, the Kabir Khan directorial, '83, all set to release on April 10, 2020. It shall be a busy year for the actress.
She has Chhapaak coming up on January 10, and then she'll start shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release in February 2021. She also has a film on Draupadi coming up that'll release on Diwali 2021. And of course, she's also in talks to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic comedy.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe