How does Deepika Padukone react when Ranveer Singh comes home late? The actor has an answer!

Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is often seen PDAing on social media and the duo also never shies away from pulling each other's legs. On Wednesday, October 16, when Deepika posted a glamorous snap while striking a fierce pose in red rose couture, her husband Ranveer was among the first to comment on it- This is the "Is this any time to come home?" glare. Take look at the post right here:

This isn't the first time that the couple was found teasing each other in love on the social media platform. Before this, the Piku actor shared a hilarious meme which left the duo's fans and followers in splits. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram that’s us...ðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onSep 16, 2019 at 3:43am PDT

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83. She is also a co-producer of the film. Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates