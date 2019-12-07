How does Radhika Apte prepare for her films and characters? The actress reveals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having created a niche for herself and doing content-driven projects, Radhika Apte has chosen the path less traveled. Radhika, who recently represented India at the Emmy Awards feels ecstatic with the representation and is willing to do more work in this space as the visibility is multifold.

On being asked as to how she completely seeps into the projects and submits to her director so that the outcome is in sync with the vision, Radhika shared, "I really do that, I like that. I like to completely give in and surrender to the director and sort of also find a way to collaborate. There are very few times that you get the opportunity I think, Anurag is one of the friends & one to collaborate I think."

Indie star Radhika was nominated for her Lust stories in Emmy's and the camaraderie she shares with her director Anurag Kashyap is remarkable. Last seen in Andhadhun, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv's upcoming project titled Shantaram.

Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The actress has already completed the Lucknow schedule of the film and fans are looking forward to getting bowled over her exemplary performance.

