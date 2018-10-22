How F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's daughter Petra coped with her divorce

other-sports

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's younger daughter Petra admits children pushed her out of depression following bitter divorce with art dealer James Stunt

Petra Ecclestone

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's younger daughter, Petra has credited her kids for helping her battle through depression following her divorce with businessman James Stunt. Petra, 29, divorced the art dealer James Stunt in January this year. The couple met in 2006 and tie the knot in 2012.

Petra has a daughter Lavinia, five, and twins Andrew and James, three. "I think it was the kids that made me cope. I didn't have the option of lying in bed, being depressed and feeling sorry for myself. I had to wake up for them. They kind of pushed me through it," Petra was quoted as saying by HELLO magazine.

Petra also revealed that it was her daughter Lavina who inspired her to launch a treatment centre for children with autism, that opens in London later this month. "She [Lavina] had difficulties… she was delayed in every single way. Lavinia doesn't have autism, but I learned that children who are diagnosed in the UK often have a hard time accessing early intervention treatments, which are so important," she said. "As a parent, you just want the best for your child. And it isn't right that some families can't get the support they deserve."

