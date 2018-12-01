How frank should I be with my parents?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My parents think I'm a virgin, but I'm not. Should I tell them this?

You're an adult and can choose to share or withhold any information based on what you see fit. There is absolutely nothing wrong with not being a virgin and you shouldn't be ashamed of it. Your parents may just want to hold on to that particular delusion because it makes them feel better about themselves, and you can choose to help them hold on to that idea if it doesn't bother you in any way. The call is yours entirely, depending on the kind of relationship you have with them.

I have been lying to my girlfriend about an earlier relationship for a while now. I told her it was a casual affair, but the truth is it was very serious, and I even asked my ex-girlfriend to marry me before we split. My current girlfriend will stop trusting me if I tell her this, although the reason I didn't say anything before is because I didn't even think this relationship would grow into something very serious. We are thinking of taking it to the next level though, and I don't know if not talking about that aspect of my past is a good idea. Should I just tell her the truth? I don't want her to end this which is why I'm worried about opening up.

This happened in the past, when your girlfriend wasn't in the picture. Your reasons for withholding any information were based on not knowing how things would develop. It seems like a perfectly reasonable explanation, because what we choose to share about our past is always our prerogative alone. Being open and honest is always preferable in a relationship, especially if it has evolved into something more serious. If your girlfriend trusts you, recognises that this has nothing to do with her presence in your life, and appreciates openness and honesty, you shouldn't have anything to worry about. Use that to decide upon your next course of action.

