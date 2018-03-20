How Kapoor khandaan celebrated Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary

This March 18, Shashi Kapoor would have turned 80

To mark Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary on Sunday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had organised a get- together of the Kapoor khandaan. It was attended by Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor among other members of the family. Shashi Kapoor passed away in December 2017.

The stories of Shashi Kapoor's grace, graciousness and generosity are as many as the number of lives he touched - whether for a fleeting moment like one with a young artist in Lucknow, whose paintings Kapoor simply couldn't walk past on his way to a shoot, or for a lifetime, as was the case with his fellow theatrewallahs.

This March 18, Kapoor would have turned 80, and to commemorate the occasion, midday's edition of the monthly Urdu gathering, Mehfil@ Prithvi, was all about the iconic actor's life and work through the lesser-known facet of his love for Urdu.

