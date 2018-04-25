Search

How low can they go? Five lowest team totals in ODI history

Apr 25, 2018, 10:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

On this day in 2004, Zimbabwe were bowled out for a mere 35 runs by Sri Lanka - the lowest team score in One-Day International history. We take a look at the top 5 lowest scores by ODI teams

Zimbabwe - 35 runs
Sri lankan bowler Mohamed Maharoof, right, celebrates Zimbabwes last wicket of Tinashe Panyangara
Mohamed Maharoof celebrates Zimbabwes last wicket of Tinashe Panyangara. (Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - Sri Lanka. Run rate - 1.94. Overs - 18. Ground - Harare. Date - 25 April 2004.

Canada - 36 runs
Kumar Sangakkara (L) and Dilhara Fernando (R) celebrate the wicket of Sanjayan Thuraisingam
Kumar Sangakkara and Dilhara Fernando celebrate the wicket of Sanjayan Thuraisingam. Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - Sri Lanka. Run rate - 1.92. Overs - 18.4. Ground - Paarl. Date - 19 February 2003.

Zimbabwe - 38 runs (again!)
Opposition - Sri Lanka (that's three in a row). Run rate - 2.42. Overs - 15.4. Ground - Colombo. Date - 8 December 2001

Sri Lanka - 43 runs
Morne Morkel of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka as he departs
Morne Morkel of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka. (Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - South Africa. Run rate - 2.13. Overs - 20.1. Ground - Paarl. Date - 11 Jan 2012.

Pakistan - 43 runs
Opposition - West Indies. Run rate - 2.16. Overs - 19.5. Ground - Cape Town. Date - 25 February 1993.

