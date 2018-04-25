How low can they go? Five lowest team totals in ODI history
On this day in 2004, Zimbabwe were bowled out for a mere 35 runs by Sri Lanka - the lowest team score in One-Day International history. We take a look at the top 5 lowest scores by ODI teams
On this day in 2004, Zimbabwe were bowled out for a mere 35 runs by Sri Lanka - the lowest team score in One-Day International history. We take a look at the top 5 lowest scores by ODI teams.
Zimbabwe - 35 runs
Mohamed Maharoof celebrates Zimbabwes last wicket of Tinashe Panyangara. (Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - Sri Lanka. Run rate - 1.94. Overs - 18. Ground - Harare. Date - 25 April 2004.
Canada - 36 runs
Kumar Sangakkara and Dilhara Fernando celebrate the wicket of Sanjayan Thuraisingam. Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - Sri Lanka. Run rate - 1.92. Overs - 18.4. Ground - Paarl. Date - 19 February 2003.
Zimbabwe - 38 runs (again!)
Opposition - Sri Lanka (that's three in a row). Run rate - 2.42. Overs - 15.4. Ground - Colombo. Date - 8 December 2001
Sri Lanka - 43 runs
Morne Morkel of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka. (Pic/ AFP)
Opposition - South Africa. Run rate - 2.13. Overs - 20.1. Ground - Paarl. Date - 11 Jan 2012.
Pakistan - 43 runs
Opposition - West Indies. Run rate - 2.16. Overs - 19.5. Ground - Cape Town. Date - 25 February 1993.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates