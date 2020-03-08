How Manasi Parekh has broken the stereotype with her character Harshita in the film Golkeri

Actress Manasi Parekh is one of the few who had her second innings after motherhood, making her Bollywood debut with the super hit film Uri last year. An actor who has always been up for experiments, Manasi was seen working till her 9th month in pregnancy and after a short break was back with a bang post-delivery.

In her recent film Golkeri, Manasi is seen playing a stand-up comedian who is more successful than her boyfriend. Manasi reveals, "With my character of Harshita, we have tried to break the stereotype of a typical heroine. She is successful, sarcastic, is supported by her in-laws and her partner in her career and is a woman who stands up for herself. It’s always great to play female characters who break the mould."

Speaking about the feedback she's receiving Manasi says, "A lot of women have been reaching out to me on social media and talking about how they have loved the empowered woman character I have played. Many can relate to her, some aspire to be like her and it's just so overwhelming to play such a relatable character who is receiving so much love! In the wake of women's day, this is truly #goals!

