How many of you would like to see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a film together?

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. Yes, you read that right. After the blockbuster success of the remake of the aforementioned film, Kabir Singh, not just Shahid Kapoor, even Deverakonda has become a household name here in North India.

And the actor is all set to make his big Bollywood debut! Given his macho persona and rugged demeanour, it cannot be a fluffy and frothy romance, it unquestionably has to be a hardcore commercial film with tons of action and octane, and that's precisely what the film would be. The project went on floors last month.

There were speculations a few months ago that either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday could be the leading lady. Mumbai Mirror now reports that the Student of The Year 2 star has been roped in to play the leading lady. A source said, "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April."

And talking to the publication, Ronit Roy informed that the film would be shot in six months in Mumbai and abroad. Well, for all the fans of Vijay, this is easily the best piece of news they could get. Now let's wait for an official confirmation from the man himself anytime soon!

On the work front, Panday is currently flooded with work. Her first release of 2020 would be Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, releasing on June 12. This would be followed by a film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and a film with Saif Ali Khan.

