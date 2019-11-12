How meditation can help you make fewer mistakes

Researchers have found that meditation could help you to become less error-prone. According to the health experts here, meditation also helps in rejuvenating the mind, mental well being, better concentration power along with improved memory.

Practically stress and unwanted tension are some of the major reasons for short term forgetfulness and unfocused behaviour, the experts added. Manish Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology at Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said that meditation helps in rejuvenating the mind and gives relief from stress.

"Hence up to some extent it is helpful in making a person deal with things with more patience and a quiet mind. It also entirely depends upon the types of meditation one is doing, like sitting and following certain breathing exercise pattern to calm the mind, focusing on one point for a long time with quite a mind," Gupta told IANS.

"As per techniques, these activities definitely help in making a person more focused. Undoubtedly a calm mind can do things better than a mind full of mess," Gupta said. The research, published in the journal Brain Sciences, tested how open-monitoring meditation or, meditation that focuses awareness on feelings, thoughts or sensations as they unfold in one's mind and body -- altered brain activity in a way that suggests increased error recognition.

They found that 20 minutes of meditation can enhance the brain's ability to detect and pay attention to mistakes. It makes people feel more confident in what mindfulness meditation might really be capable of for performance and daily functioning right there at the moment, the study said.

According to Pallavi Joshi, Clinical Psychologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi, traditionally meditation has always been suggested to be added in the daily routine so as to reduce regular mental problems.

"As per today's lifestyle time has come on a fast pace, a single mind has to deal with a number of things in a single time, hence being forgetful, making silly mistakes frequently is nothing new," Joshi told IANS.

"Meditation helps in bringing the entire thought process to one point and relax, it clears our vision and fortunately while preparing for meditation we try to settle our physical, emotional and mental status which culminates in not only good meditation but additional effectiveness at the level of balanced emotional and mental well being, better concentration power, improved memory, lesser forgetfulness," she explained

