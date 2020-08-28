How Navi Mumbai cops are beating death, COVID

Coronavirus has not spared Maharashtra Police and as such Navi Mumbai police too have had their share of tackling. However, with nearly 700 cops and 300 family members infected, the force has managed to keep its case numbers low and its fatality rate at 0.45 per cent.

A dedicated 'COVID Wellness Team' and other measures have been fruitful for Navi Mumbai police.

The force had a strength of 4,500 at the start of the pandemic. It allowed cops above 55 years of age and with co-morbidities to go on leave. "In 2019, we conducted a detailed health check-up of all the staff and officers which helped knowing who can be susceptible to infection. Such people were given the choice to go on leave, around 500 availed of the concession," said a senior officer.

Cops were counselled by senior officers and professionals about how to take care of themselves and their families. Also, those getting COVID-19 were counselled for mental well-being.

Testing

With the help of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMM) and the Indian Medical Association, all Navi Mumbai cops have been tested twice so far. NMMC also conducted a drive under which all cops took antigen tests. Oxymeters and thermal scanners were sent to every police station to keep a regular tab on policemen’s health.

Wellness team

The COVID Wellness Team was formed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarter) Shivraj Patil. The 11-member team comprised the DCP, ACP, senior inspector and constables. The team keeps in touch with infected cops and their families and prepares daily health reports of infected cops.

Ration at doorstep

After realising that the probability of getting infected for police officers and their families is higher through market places, 4,500 packets of dry ration and boxes of fruits were delivered to policemen’s doorstep. Also, vegetables were made available in police lines.

Dedicated isolation

A 50-bed COVID Care Centre was opened at the police headquarters for suspected and asymptomatic staff. Then two more isolation centres — Savali COVID Care Centre at Nerul with 50 beds and Nivara COVID Care Centre at Kalamboli with 100 beds.

