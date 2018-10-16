How non-competitive fitness is gaining traction among millennials

health-fitness

These sports don't need equipment and can be adjusted to your schedule â all you need is some practice, hard work, dedication, a towel and a water bottle to keep you going

Representational picture

If you're looking for a healthy workout session and don't want to hit the gym, try non-competitive fitness sports. Non-competitive fitness is the trending health news for millennials who do not have the time or money to spend on a gym membership. Moreover, they are enjoyable (for there are no prizes involved!) and you can involve your friends and family in the fun as well. These sports don't need equipment and can be adjusted to your schedule – all you need is some practice, hard work, dedication, a towel and a water bottle to keep you going.

Marathons to help you keep competing!

The marathon is a huge fitness sport to maintain a great body shape and for one’s overall health. Described as a long-distance race, it generally includes running or walking on the roads itself. They now include a wheelchair division as well, for people who use wheelchairs to move from place to place. If you’re interested in participating in a marathon, sign up for the Kolhapur Run due on 10 February 2019. You need not worry, as most organizers have provisions like hydration stations and emergency services to ensure safety of the participants and smooth functioning of the entire event.

Obstacle races to keep you moving

The obstacle race is a race where the competitor has to undergo tough challenges to win the trophy. Some of the challenges may include swimming through water bodies or mud, climbing over walls, crawling under barbed wires, jumping over water or carrying heavy objects. Often taking place in ski resorts and sports stadiums, these races are ultimate fitness events. With so many different kinds of activities, such races, ensure the well-being of your entire body!

Representational picture

Keep cycling all the way!

Cycling is a great way to pump your muscles and keep your heart going strong. Cycling is almost similar to undergoing aerobics training and apart from the muscles and the heart, it keeps your blood vessels and lungs healthy too. More and more youngsters these days are taking up cycling and mountain biking, as they provide with the much needed thrill that they are always looking for, and at the same time, keeps them fit. You can also participate in the several non-competitive cycling events organized in your city.

Let's go hiking

Trekking is yet again another much-loved non-competitive fitness sport enjoyed by the millennials, especially if they live around mountains and hills. Perfect for wildlife enthusiasts, adventurers and even beginners, you would be surrounded by the lush forests, hilly lands, tiny villages and muddy trails – in all; you will be part of a great hiking adventure. Trekking and hiking has a lots of goodness stored for your body to get an entire workout session or maybe even more. Apart from that you get so much more to enjoy amidst nature during every trek!

As Akash Korgaonkar, Founder Director of Ruggedian Lifestyle Pvt Ltd suggests, “Non competitive sports are now a mix of sports & entertainment. Not only do you get to participate in the activities, but there are added scope for entertainment, which include post-race parties, jamming with like-minded people etc. Destination marathons and such adventure sports allow you to plan for healthy trips to lovely locations as well.”

So, if you are really interested in some unique kinds of fitness exercises, try these out. All you need to carry are some energy-giving food, water bottles, first Aid kit, comfortable clothes and shoes and some willpower – and you’re ready to go.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates