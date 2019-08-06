How one should avoid coffee if practicing yoga

health-fitness

Coffee is a strong stimulant that gives a temporary energy kick but disturbs a lot of body processes

Most of us cannot begin our day without a perfectly brewed cup of coffee! But when it comes to practising Yoga, Yogis are often seen avoiding coffee from their daily routines. This is because coffee is a strong stimulant that gives a temporary energy kick but disturbs a lot of body processes. What might feel like a perfect start to an active day is soon followed by feelings of anxiousness, jittery and dehydration!

Coffee is usually an addiction for many. An addiction is developed based on a previous experience which gets registered in our subconscious mind. According to Maharshi Pathanjali's yoga sutra, there are five “Kleshas” (afflictions of the mind) which makes us go through any form of attachments or cravings. These are Avidya (Ignorance), Asmita (Ego), Raga (Attachment), Dvesha (Aversion) and Abhinivesha (Clinging to Life). Regular practice of yoga is said to be removing such afflictions from our mind. As yoga tends to the balancing of body, mind, and soul – for the utmost journey deep within, coffee is one of the things that a yogi should avoid. Here is how!

Disturbs the mental focus

Some people rely on coffee shots to heighten their energy before a workout. But with coffee and yoga, the whole experience gets a downfall. Although coffee gives an energy kick, it disturbs the ability to mentally focus. With vivid asanas and meditational techniques defining the experience of the mind, body, and soul – somewhere the mind stays distracted and discomposed because of the high dose of caffeine. Practicing yoga with regular doses of coffee might not give the holistic experience that yoga is!

Troubled sleeping patterns

A good night’s sleep makes you stay active and happy the whole day. And the experience only deepens with yoga into your daily schedule. Coffee - a reason for us all to feel awake and energetic in the mornings can break havoc on the sleeping patterns. Drinking coffee anytime in the evening makes you sleep deprived and creates a sense of tiredness too. For the perfect unwind and healthy sleeping patterns, it is best to avoid coffee!

A healthy and balanced lifestyle

Drinking coffee regularly alters the body needs, suppresses diet and keeps you addicted to sources of energy. It is an unhealthy habit that makes us feel energetic but does more bad than good. Drinking coffee in a lifestyle where you preach yoga does not strike the right balance of health. One has to avoid coffee to get their hormones balanced, focus on the asanas and experience change in shape.

Detoxification of the body

Yoga is a journey that detoxifies the body, unleashes mind stress and rejuvenates senses. The coffee having a Rajasicguna is known to be an obstacle in the path of spirituality and physical goodness. It brings in toxicity that disturbs the thinking process, challenges focus and keeps one agitated during the practice. Avoiding coffee allows the body to detoxify. When you are focused to lose weight, shape up or boost metabolism with Yogic practice – cutting down on coffee intake is the first move to make!

Coffee is so ingrained into our lifestyle that it might be a challenge to cut down on it. But skipping it a few times can be your ideal move, to begin with! Trade coffee for health and watch your body change!

- By Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre

