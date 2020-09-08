How Peter Triantos Went From Zero To An Eight Figure Company All By Himself

Peter started his entrepreneurial journey at twenty-one years old when he bought a run-down of the chicken grill bar, which later went on to open five more stores. In 2007, Peter decided to jump into the food manufacturing industry and invested three million dollars into infrastructure. 8Food was started, and it shook up the condiment industry! The amount of traction that 8Food received worried its competitors to the extent where they waged a price war against Peter’s company. This led to financial distress and the loss of his family home.

Now, 8Food is an eight-figure company with its own distribution network. They have in place one of the industry’s most well developed and highly effective food safety and quality assurance programs with FSSC2200 accreditation.



When asked about what advice he would give to the younger generation, Peter said that his biggest concern is ‘bad friends’ - he further explained that they lead you to negative experiences which hurt your future. Additionally, he said that on the business side, the most important piece of advice he can give is to keep going. Most businesses fail because people give up at the infancy stage.

