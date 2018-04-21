How plastic ban will result in price hike in milk

Following the ban on plastic and instructions provided to opt for alternative forms of pouches, dairy associations are planning to revive the old milk-bottle system



Representation pic

Mumbaikars, keep more money for milk in your monthly grocery allocation. Following the ban on plastic and instructions provided to opt for alternative forms of pouches, dairy associations are planning to revive the old milk-bottle system for environment conservation, which is going to cost more.

"The government has given specifications to be followed in the composition of milk pouches. But that would prove costly for both manufacturers and buyers. So, the alternative is bottles, which will lead to a price hike," said Ram Kirpal Upadhyay of Bombay Milk Producers Association. As per the state environment department's circular, only 50 micron virgin plastic milk pouches will be permitted, and the bags must clearly print 0.50 paise as buy-back price. Retailers are expected to collect the pouches and dispose them scientifically.

The circular also gives suggestions to develop an alternative system with glass bottles or any other environment-friendly material. "It's not just about the price; it will also cause buyers trouble, as the handling of glass bottles would be tough. Right now, people keep a bag outside their doors in which milk pouches are dropped. But once glass bottles come into use, it will be cumbersome," said C K Singh, secretary of Aarey Milk Producers' Association. Hence, associations have requested the government to exempt milk pouches from the ban, for consumers' convenience.

