How Quentin Tarantino got Brad Pitt to pop the shirt

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says Brad Pitt was happy to take off his shirt for a scene in their film Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, although the actor is "shy" in real life. Tarantino discussed the scene in the latest episode of Amy Schumer's podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, as per reports. "It was funny because Brad is kind of shy about things like that," said Tarantino, adding: "At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, so, I'm thinking, maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the T-shirt. He was like, 'Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls**t? I'll just take it off in one bit. Go!'

He continued: "I'm like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. Let the master do his job. Even when you see him in the work shed, and the way he puts on the leather gloves and the wire in his mouth, [it is evident] he just knows what time it is." Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood was his love letter to Los Angeles of '69. It earned commercial success and critical acclaim all over the world.

Also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film, which earned Pitt several awards for his supporting act, is a fictional story of fading stardom told through aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt).



Tarantino has woven real life stories into the plot, with the infamous Charles Manson murders, including actor Sharon Tate, as a backdrop to make it more intriguing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever