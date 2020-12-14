How Rihana helped Sheetal lose 24 Kgs by making her 'fall in love with food again'

Nutrition Consultant & Strength Coach, Rihana Qureshi is the founder of Get Fit With Rihana, an online nutrition consultancy whose results speak for themselves.

Here is the story of Sheetal who weighed 94 Kgs before she met Rihana. Sheetal says, 'I met Rihana for a consultation over a cup of coffee and she changed my world completely. At that time I was a good 94 Kilos in August 2019, but just meeting her gave me the confidence and the conviction to start her program.

Sheetal then goes on to elaborate on certain aspects of the diet plan given to her by Rihana, Sheetal says, 'I fell in love with food and enjoyed making new dishes with some unique recipes, I tried out some new ideas with food and I started enjoying the plan Rihana had designed for me', something which she hadn't experienced before on 'diet plans'

Sheetal elaborates that discipline, focus, and sticking to the plan made all the difference, 'I diligently followed her plan and the results were visible within weeks. As time passed by I could see changes to my body and from 94 Kilos I am now down to 70 kilos which is a drop of 24 kilograms in my bodyweight.'

Initially, Sheetal had her reservations over whether dramatic weight-loss can be healthy, but here's what she says now 'I had told Rihana that through the weight-loss I still wanted to look curvaceous and feel healthy and that is exactly how I feel right now'.

Sheetal adds that 'Rihana's one line "feed your body the best" is engraved into my heart and mind forever'.

Rihana is a regular Mumbai girl who stepped into the dominantly 'man's world' of Fitness. Rihana has achieved certification in Nutrition Programming and Personal Training from one of the most reputed fitness academies in India. After a short stint as a personal trainer at an international gym chain, Rihana decided that she wanted to push the envelope and transform lives. Thus she started Get Fit with Rihana (GFR) – an online nutrition and fitness consultancy, based in Mumbai. In a short span of two years, Get fit with Rihana (GFR) has transformed the lives of more than 150+ clients across the globe. Rihana signs off by saying, 'At Get Fit With Rihana, we don't just give diet plans; we correct our client's nutrition habits, handhold them throughout the process. Due to this, by the end of the consultation, our clients are empowered to make the right food choices. And this is a more sustainable approach to nutrition'.

Below is a picture from Rihana's Instagram profile:

