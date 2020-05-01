How Sanjay Bhagat, a computer programmer, turned into digital marketer

Consistent actions create Consistent Results - Christine Kane said ones and it's 100 per cent true. If you are doing something with consistency then no one can stop you to become a successful person. Today we are talking about a guy who is consistent in his business and his goals and have achieved so many things in life.

There is one guy named Sanjay Bhagat, who has engraved his presence in the digital world.

Sanjay Bhagat is a Digital Marketer and Front-end Developer from Bhagta (Katra) a small town in Jammu. He has been in the business for 6 years since 2014 and is helping big companies to promote their products or services on digital platforms.

He started his work with Line Messenger which is a brand itself and continued to work with companies like Ali Express, Myntra, CarDekho, WeChat, UC News, etc. He is planning to venture into E-Commerce Business and by the end of 2020, he will come up with his own company. One can reach Sanjay Bhagat through his website which is sanjaybhagat.com.

In 2013, Sanjay Bhagat met with an accident in which he fractured his arm and wrist. He got bedridden for 2 months because of the accident. While recumbent on the bed for a long time, he had nothing to do, it was when he started to explore digital opportunities and found his passion. He utilised those 2 months very well and made himself an expert in Digital Marketing.

His expertise in the field landed him with a contract from Line Messenger Application. For them, he had to promote their products and services. And it was the beginning of his endless journey. Apart from promoting a company’s products and services on digital platforms, Sanjay Bhagat has also designed websites for Travel Operators, Hotels, and Interior Designer Firms.

Sanjay Bhagat, the Digital Promotion Expert, loves to travel and has roamed all over India and has also taken many international tours. He has been to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. We are very keen to know about his E-Commerce Business as he is the Ace of the Digital World and we hope for the huge success of his upcoming businesses.

