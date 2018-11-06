How senior citizens can make their heart strong

health-fitness

Heart disease is the most common condition in older adults and the major cause of death. Heart failure, coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation are common heart issues

Representational picture

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that older adults should aim to do at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, or an equivalent amount (75 minutes or 1 hour and 15 minutes) of vigorous-intensity activity.

Heart disease is the most common condition in older adults and the major cause of death. Heart failure, coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation are common heart issues. Over a period, heart and blood vessels get stiffen, which can lead to these conditions in later years. For people older than 75, high blood pressure or hypertension is the most common heart condition.

Also, your function and mobility decrease as your muscles weaken. Being active is the best way to slow loss of muscle and maintain your aerobic capacity. If you or a loved one is a senior citizen, then use this information to learn what you can do to become empowered and be an advocate for your health. Mukul Nagpaul Owner PMF Training lists out how senior citizen can make their heart strong.

Water aerobics: Water aerobics is a form of exercise which includes performing synchronised movements in the swimming pool and due to its very low impact on joints is highly suggested for senior citizens. It also helps in lowering blood pressure and strengthening your heart

Yoga: Yoga can help strengthen your heart when performed 2-3 times per week by lowering your blood pressure, increasing blood circulation, boosting lung capacity and respiratory function. Though Yoga doesn't feel like a rigorous activity but it still has been shown to have a positive impact on the mind, body and soul.

Strength training: Strength training has shown many benefits for heart health and doesn’t require you to go to the gym and lift heavy. By lifting moderate weights or even using resistance bands you can employ your muscles giving you the benefit. Major points to remember while doing strength training to exhale while lifting the load and going gradually with the progression of the movements.

Jogging or Running: Depending upon your recent physical activity you can include running or jogging in your routine which will benefit your cardiac health. It can help in keeping a check on your blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides level. You can even start with walking for 30 mins a day and gradually progressing to brisk walks and then running but make sure you consult your doctor at every stage of your progression.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates